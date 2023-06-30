Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan Film Off To Good Start

Satyaprem Ki Katha released in theatres on June 29, Thursday. The film marks the second on-screen collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As the first day concludes, the first figures of the film assure a steady future.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has opened to a mixed response from the audience.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of the director Sameer Vidhwans.

The movie released on a Thursday rather than a traditional Friday owing to a public holiday.

Trade Analysts attribute ‘glowing word of mouth’ to the film’s success

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to share the first-day collections of the Kiara and Kartik starrer. According to him, the film has earned a total of Rs 9.25 Crores at the domestic box office. He also stated that the movie’s business started picking up in the second half of the day. His views are echoed by other trade analysts like Sumit Kadel who also shared the same figures.

Attributing the film’s success to positive word of mouth, Adarsh wrote, “Gathered speed during the course of the day, after an ordinary start in the morning shows… Evening shows, expectedly, saw very good occupancies due to glowing WOM.” He has also opined that the film’s business might go down on Friday since it's a working day but the weekend remains integral. Satyaprem Ki Katha has emerged as the third biggest opener for Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Love Aaj Kal.

Satyaprem Ki Katha cast overwhelmed by audience love

Ever since the release of the film, the lead pair Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have been sharing the audience's response to their performance. Overwhelmed with the positive reviews, Kiara took to her Instagram stories to pen a noting stating that she is ‘feeling extremely emotional’ by all the reviews and all stated how Katha has been a ‘special character for her’.

(Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to thank the audiences for the positive reviews. | Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram)



(Kartik Aaryan paid a visit to Siddhi Vinayak temple to receive blessings on the release day of the film. | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Keeping up with his tradition, Kartik Aaryan visited the Siddhi Vinayak temple on the release day of the film. Post the release, the actor shared a photo of himself while seeking divine blessings and wrote that he is ‘overwhelmed’ by the ‘pure love’ he has received from the audience. Satyaprem Ki Katha hit theatres on June 29 and narrates the tale of a lone bachelor who falls in love with a girl and ends up marrying her only to learn about her dark secrets later.