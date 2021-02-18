'83 Film Release Date Pushed Further Till June Due To UK Lockdown: Report

The release of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer '83 has been pushed to June, due to the UK lockdown. A recent report by Mid-Day cleared the air around '83 film's release date. As per the report, the makers have been counting on a warm response from the Indian diaspora in the UK. The report also mentioned that the 1983 Prudential Cup was held in England and Wales.

'83 film release date pushed

The report asserted that the makers of '83 film were targeting a wide release across 80 to 100 countries, where cricket is immensely popular. And, considering the UK under lockdown and several countries reeling under the pandemic, the team has decided to push the film’s release to June. On the other hand, in the same report, co-producer Vishnuvardhan Induri confirmed the news about a global release. However, he did not comment on the subject of a June release.

He further explained that not releasing ‘83 in countries like the UK, which love cricket but are under a lockdown, would be an injustice. Induri shared that for now, waiting for the COVID situation to get better there before release makes sense. He concluded by saying that the upcoming sports-biopic has a global appeal and the makers want all the international cricket markets to open up before they release it. The UK is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, a report of Pinkvilla has also spilt beans around the release date of '83. While stating that the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi are eyeing an April 2 release, the team of ’83 is contemplating two dates at present – June 11 and June 25. Interestingly, the latter (June 25) is the day when India won the world cup in 1983, the former (June 11) is the first Friday post the IPL. However, no official announcement of the same has been made by the makers, so far.

'83 will see actor Ranveer Singh portraying Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Filmmaker Kabir Khan has donned the director's hat. The '83 cast also includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, and Nishant Dahiya, among many others.

