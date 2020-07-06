Ranveer Singh Turns 35: Kapil Dev Lauds Actor, Reveals Biggest Challenge During 83 Shoot

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday, July 6, 2020. The Gully Boy star has established himself as one of the most bankable actors in the entertainment industry, portraying a variety of roles throughout his decade long stint in Bollywood so far. Ranveer Singh has two movies planned for release in 2020, including the much-awaited 83 film, where the 35-year-old will portray the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh birthday: Kapil Dev reveals biggest challenge during the shoot of the 83 film

Speaking to Gaurav Kapur on the talk show Breakfast with Champions, Kapil Dev shared an insight into the 83 film and lauded Ranveer Singh for his hard work and perseverance. The former Indian captain said that director Kabir Khan and the Lootera star focused on every minute detail while making the 83 film and also focused on his accent and pronunciation of words. Kapil Dev said that Ranveer Singh worked hard to establish a fast bowler's attitude and the biggest challenge was to get the World Cup-winning skipper angry. The 'Haryana Hurricane' reveals that he only let his temper flow on the pitch sometimes in the heat of the moment but could never could do it when not playing.

Kapil Dev has previously lauded Ranveer Singh's effort in portraying his role in the 83 film and claimed that the actor worked to emulate the World Cup-winning skipper. As quoted by Filmfare, Kapil Dev said that Ranveer Singh worked for eight hours straight in peak summer conditions to get understand the rhythm of bowling. The former India captain added that in conditions such as those, professional cricketers avoid training to save themselves from the risk of injury and he initially feared for the Padmavat star's fitness.

The 83 film is all set to capture the 1983 squad and their journey when India won their first-ever 50-over World Cup. The sports-drama also cast Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harry Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. The Kapil Dev new look was the other major news about the cricketer that made headlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ranveer Singh birthday: Ranveer Singh career so far

Ranveer Singh rose to fame from his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, a 2010 romance comedy where he was paired with Anushka Sharma in the lead role. The 35-year-old then went on to make a name for himself with a series of critically acclaimed movies, starring in Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy, Padmavat, Simmba and Bajirao Mastani.

(Image Credit: Ranveer Singh Instagram)