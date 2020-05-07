'Salman Khan Just Wanted To Say Hello'; Says Iulia Vantur Clearing The Air On His 'prank'

Since the lockdown, Salman Khan has been stationed at his Panvel farmhouse along with some of his family members. From sharing updates about Coronavirus to creating awareness about the social distancing rules and the importance of lockdown, Salman Khan has been active on social media more than ever now. In one such video, Salman Khan can be seen interrupting his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, while she was seen hosting a video chat. However, Iulia Vantur recently revealed the reason behind Salman Khan’s interruption. Read details.

Also Read | Behavioural Changes Will Seep In Filmmaking Post Coronavirus, Says Nitesh Tiwari

In an interview with a leading daily, Iulia Vantur recalled the time when Salman Khan interrupted her video chat and revealed that she was doing an interview for a TV show in Romania and Salman Khan knew that she was going to do it. Adding to the same, Iulia Vantur revealed that Salman Khan had already prepared the set up for her to have good light. Iulia Vantur cleared that Salman wanted to say hello to everyone, which surprised her, as she did not expect him to do that. Iulia added that she was a little bit shocked.

Also Read | Man United To Delay Jadon Sancho Transfer By 12 Months Due To Coronavirus Crisis

The video from Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse took the internet by storm, which features the actor interrupting Iulia Vantur’s video conference. However, what caught the audience’s attention was Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur’s eye contact which followed. As seen in the video shared, Iulia is conducting a chat session and can be seen agreeing with someone. Within seconds, Salman sneaks up from behind to peep in and an embarrassed Iulia gestures at him to move along. Even after he is out of the frame, Iulia is seen looking in his direction and smiling. Take a look at the video:

Also Read | Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke's Net Worth Rises By £323 Million Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Salman- on the work front

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced three new films namely, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bulbul Marriage Hall, and Kick 2 within the first two months of the year. As it turns out, Salman Khan is making yet another movie with Aayush Sharma, which will hit the theatres later this year. According to a leading news portal, Salman Khan, who was offered the role of the eldest brother in Farah Khan's remake of Satte Pe Satta, recently backed out of the project. Reportedly, the story plot of the film failed to impress Salman Khan.

Also Read | Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke's Net Worth Rises By £323 Million Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.