'Izzat Aur Pyaar Maanga Nahi..': Kunal Kemmu Takes Dig After Being Snubbed By OTT Platform

After Vidyut Jammwal, Kunal Kemmu took to his Twitter handle to pen a heartfelt message after he was snubbed from the 'BIG' OTT movie release announcement on Monday. Expressing hope and positivity after the lack of representation given at Disney+ Hotstar announcement event, Kemmu wrote a message with 'folded hands' emoji.

He wrote, "Love and respect are not demanded but earned. One doesn't become small if you don't receive that. Just give us an equal empty ground to play, we can also jump high." [sic] Kunal's wife Soha Ali Khan liked the tweet.

One user reacted on Kemmu's tweet and wrote, "It was very unfair of @DisneyplusHSVIP to not have you and Vidyut on their Multiplex announcement event. You too should get a platform to promote your movie 'Lootcase' like other actors. But stay assured that all this will change soon." The other said, "Can feel the hurt." [sic]

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

Superstar Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb', 'Sadak 2', featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'The Big Bull', Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz' and 'Lootcase', featuring Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal, are among the Bollywood films that are headed for a direct release on streamer Disney+ Hotstar as theatres remain close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bag ek, dewaane anek! 🙈



MLA, Police, Don aur Aam aadmi bhaag rahein ek “#Lootcase” ki race mein! 🏃🏻‍♂️

Kiski hogi Jeet?! pic.twitter.com/IZYmdU8PJ8 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

About Lootcase

Kunal Kemmu-starrer 'Lootcase' was earlier set to release on April 10, 2020. The comedy revolves around a middle-aged family man who comes across a suitcase full of money. 'Lootcase' received a lot of praise for its fun filled and thrilling trailer from fans and industry peers alike. ''Lootcase' also stars Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

