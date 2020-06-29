'No Invitation Or...': Vidyut Jammwal Slams OTT Platform For Snubbing His Movie

'Commando' actor Vidyut Jammwal is not happy with OTT platform Disney+Hotstar's initiative to announce 7 films (including his). Vidyut wrote in a tweet that even though his movie Khuda Hafiz is a part of the seven 'BIG' films to be announced for OTT release, he didn't receive any invitation to be on the announcement panel.

Vidyut wrote, "A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES." [sic]. The other film Vidyut is talking about in his tweet is reportedly 'Lootcase' starring Kunal Kemmu.

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

According to the report, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull are being readied for a premiere on Disney+Hotstar. While the official confirmation is awaited, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan were set to be live for interaction with Disney+Hotstar President on Monday. The announcement is expected to be about the announcement of the release of the films.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced online, that almost confirms that the seven films were indeed going to be showcased on the platform. The video is from Disney+Hotstar itself and features some of the unreleased first looks of the films. This also included Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, that has already been announced, Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Lemmu’s Lootcase.

However, the video is not available on any of the official platforms of the company, but almost confirms the release of ‘7 blockbusters’ over the course of three months, to make it a ‘first day, first show ki home delivery.’ However, none of these films feature Varun Dhawan who is also a part of the event on Monday.

These 7 films are going to release on #Hotstar within next months. And they are calling these films blockbusters before the release only. pic.twitter.com/Fb4VxSzgNw — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) June 28, 2020

Till now, Gulabo Sitabo is the only major Bollywood to release OTT, while Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal also has been released. Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum is hitting OTT on July 3.

