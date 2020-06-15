OTT Releases: Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb', 9 Other Films To Release On Disney+Hotstar?

As the Coronavirus outbreak induced a nationwide lockdown in India, many on-going shoots of films were kept on halt. Amid this, many films including Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Janhvi Kapoor's Gunja Saxena: The Kargil Girl announced to take an OTT release. But, it seems like numerous big-budget Bollywood films will join the bandwagon as a report, published by an entertainment portal, has speculated that Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and eight other movies are planning to directly release on Disney + Hotstar.

The list of films releasing on OTT

Laxmmi Bomb

The film will feature Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the leading characters. The upcoming horror-thriller is directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film will mark Raghava Lawrence's directorial debut in Bollywood. Akshay will essay the role of a transgender in the upcoming flick. Reportedly, it is a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India:

Ajay Devgn will portray IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in his upcoming flick. The film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, where Karnik was then in-charge of the Bhuj airport and he and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. The upcoming war-drama also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash in key roles.

Sadak 2

The film marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after his 1991 film, Sadak. The sequel will feature Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt along with a new pair Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. This is also the first time Alia is working with her father.

Dil Bechara

The much-delayed film of Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi is likely to get an OTT release. Reportedly, earlier it was titled Kizie and Manny. The film is an official remake of Hollywood romance drama The Fault In Our Stars.

Big Bull

The Abhishek Bachchan starrer, which was scheduled for theatrical release on October 23, 2020, is also heading to OTT. The film is about a man who sold dreams to India. The lead cast of the film also includes Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah. Produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, Kookie Gulati has donned the director's hat for the film.

Lootcase

The film will see Kunal Kemmu in the lead. Critically acclaimed actors Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz will also play significant characters. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Mimi

Kriti Sanon is all set to play a surrogate mother on the screen in the upcoming film Mimi. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Mimi is based on a 2011's Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychay. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film has Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in the cast.

Roohi Afzana

The film will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Actor Varun Sharma will also play a pivotal character. The upcoming horror-comedy is directed by Hardik Mehta.

Shiddat:

The film has an ensemble cast of Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. Reportedly, Radhika is starring opposite Sunny, Mohit will be paired opposite Diana. The Kunal Deshmukh directorial is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Khuda Haafiz

Khuda Haafiz is directed by Faruk Kabir. The upcoming is backed by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film will feature Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles.

