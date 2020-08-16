'Jaandaar Banda Tha Yaar', Says Diljit Dosanjh After Fan Urges Him To Support #CBIForSSR

Actor Diljit Dosanjh who shared the screen with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Welcome To New York' (2018), on his Twitter, wrote that it is 'difficult to digest the suicide narrative'. Responding to a fan on his page, Diljit said Sushant was a 'jaandaar banda'.

Fan requested Diljit to raise his voice for Sushant and lend support to Republic's CBIForSSR campaign, and to this Diljit wrote, "I met Sushant bhai twice in my life. I cannot digest the fact that he could commit suicide. He was so full of life. I know the police are doing their job. We should wait. I hope the truth comes out."

Bhai Shushant Bhai Ko Mai Do Baar Mila Thaa Life Mai..

Suicide wali Baat Digest Toh Nahi Hoti..

JAANDAAR Banda Thaa Yaar..

Baki I Know Police Apna Kaam Kar Rahi aa .. Humeh Wait karna Chaiye..

I Hope Sach Sab Ke Saamney Aeyga .. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/yt1fd5bh9K — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 15, 2020

Various hashtags and campaigns have been doing the rounds since the actor's death, and one of those to receive massive support has been Republic TV’s #CBIForSSR. The initiative seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the 'Chhichhore' star’s death has been overwhelmingly supported by the stars of the film industry.

Previously, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, and many other stars had also lent their support to the movement.

Centre bats for CBI Probe

The Centre on Thursday has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV, highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

Pointing out that the Maharashtra police had not filed an FIR in the case yet, the Centre argued that the '56 statements recorded' by the state police had no backing in law in the absence of 'investigation'. The affidavit has also claimed that as the Maharashtra police can start an investigation after filing an FIR, it does not get jurisdiction to record statements. It stated that the police were required to intimate the nearest executive magistrate and draw up a report of the apparent cause of death, description of the body, marks or weapons found on or near the body - prior to filing an FIR.

