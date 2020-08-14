'Fight for the truth shall go on': Sushant Singh Rajput's fans demand #CBIForSSR

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away two months ago and fans across the world have been demanding justice for the actor. Sushant Singh’s fans, friends, family and many others have been asking for CBI probe in the mysterious death of the actor. Calling for justice, several fans of the actor have changed their profile pictured on social media to lend their support to the rising waves of justice.

Fans demand CBI for SSR

Fans flocked to social media and stressed the importance of a CBI probe into the death of the actor. Many people changed their profile pictures to show their active participation in the movement. Fans remembered inspiring quotes by the late actor to emphasise that a person as positive as him 'cannot commit suicide'. A fan tweeted, 'fight for the truth shall go on.'

#NewProfilePic

Today as #SushantSingRajput murder completes 2 months ,for #CBIForSSR and #JusticeforSSR. I have changed my profile pic for the day. Have you? pic.twitter.com/GZSdJbZOOU — Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) August 14, 2020

Today as #SushantSingRajput murder completes 2 months ,for #CBIForSSR and #JusticeforSSR I have changed my profile pic for the day. Have you? pic.twitter.com/4BE317LDxt — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) August 14, 2020

DP Change for a Day. The fight for the truth shall go on.

Ludicrous that an investigation goes on, or is rather covered up without a FIR. 60 days and counting...#CBIForSSR@pradip103 thankyou, for the initiative 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yJGPpfrCh7 — Tiya (@_thatvirgogurl) August 14, 2020

Pls question until we get justice sir pic.twitter.com/xpo7fmFrEx — Ashish sriराम 🙌💯FB (@AshishYouth2) August 14, 2020

"I am not lost, I am very much alive" ~ quoting Sushant Singh Rajput



We owe justice to this beautiful soul whose life was cruelly cut-short before he could live it...#CBIForSSR@pradip103 pic.twitter.com/fILpTYqxZB — Sangacious (@sangacious) August 14, 2020

Many celebrities from the film industry have stepped forward to support CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput. Parineeti Chopra, Zareen Khan, Sanjana Sanghi, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Ameesha Patel, Adhyayan Suman and many others from the film and television industry have taken to their social media handles demanding CBI probe for ascertaining the cause of death of the talented actor 2 months ago. Sushant's close friend and Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also posted an emotional note for the actor as he demanded 'CBI For SSR'.

