'Past 2 months emotionally draining for us': Bollywood stars join #CBIForSSR movement

Most news events are known to stay in the memories of citizens only for a few days, but the relentless campaigning for ‘Justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput has shown that this movement is not a short-lived one. Various hashtags and campaigns have been doing the rounds since the actor's death, and one of those to receive massive support has been Republic TV’s #CBIForSSR. The initiative seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Chhichhore star’s death has been overwhelmingly supported by the stars of the film industry.

Bollywood stars support #CBIForSSR movement

Shekhar Suman, who has been one of the prominent names pointing out the numerous loopholes in the case, uploaded a video holding a placard. The actor is heard saying, “For the last two months, we have been relentlessly fighting for justice for Sushant.. We still demand justice for Sushant, CBI for Sushant.”

TWO MONTHS OF RELENTLESS FIGHTING FOR JUSTICE FOR SUSHANT AND WE SHALL CONTINUE DOING SO.AMEN.#CBI4SSR pic.twitter.com/D0z2TwoMbs — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 14, 2020

Amrita Rao and Daisy Shah shared how the last two months had been tough for them. The former termed the phase as ‘emotionally draining’ for many of them, and how a ‘fair investigation’ into the ‘mysterious death’ of the ‘beloved’ star will set the correct ‘virtuous example of the law of the land.' Daisy wrote that the pain of losing a son involves ‘emotional trauma’ for the family and that it was time that CBI takes up the case and gives justice to his family.

The past two months have been extremely Emotionally Draining for many of us.

A fair investigation & Judgement in the mysterious death of our beloved @itsSSR will set the correct Virtuous example for the law of this land ðŸ™#CBIForSSR #WarriorsForSSR #JusticeforSSR ðŸ•¯ï¸ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — AMRITA RAO ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@AmritaRao) August 14, 2020

Mahesh Shetty, one of Sushant’s closest friends and Pavitra Rishta co-star, and also the last person SSR had called, joined the movement, hoping for the truth and justice.

Previously, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, and many other stars had also lent their support to the movement.

Another movement that is also drawing the attention of stars is the ‘Global Prayers 4 SSR’ led by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. The movement is set to kick off on Saturday, also Independence Day, at 10 AM, that will involve a 24-hour prayer and spiritual observation and a minute of silence for the late star.

