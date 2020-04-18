Jaaved Jaaferi enraged at hate mongers over fake tweet in his name, calls them 'insidious'

We live in an age where some of the biggest celebrities across the world are falling for fake news. At such a time, the common man believing some of these rumours should perhaps not come as a surprise. Also with tools like photoshop, editing and morphing being rampant, it wouldn't be wrong to say that there is nothing one might find fishy in the first place.

READ: Jaaved Jaaferi Called 'traitor' & Asked To Leave India; fires Incredulous Sarcastic Reply

One such tweet that is allegedly doing the rounds on social media is about Jaaved Jaaferi calling out the stoking of hatred between communities. The tweet, from the handle with the same name as the actor's Twitter’s id, reads, "It is not compulsory that those Muslim vendors applying spit while selling fruits and vegetables are corona positive. Still Hindu buyers were spreading hate by boycotting them. Why are you so quarellsome? (sic)”

READ: Jaaved Jaaferi Enters CAB Debate With Double-meaning PJ; Draws Mixed Responses

Sharing the screenshot, the Dhamaal star called it ‘fake and insidious’ and added that it was made viral by the ‘rampant #fakenews scum.’ He urged one to not spread such news in the current situation involving COVID-19 which he termed as ‘trying times where the world fights to fight an enemy of humanity’. He asserted that his speeches have always promoted communal harmony, before using an asterisk expletive for the ‘#HateMongers’.

Here’s the tweet:

This screen shot of a tweet attributed to me is fake and insidious and made viral by the rampant #FakeNews scum. My tweets and speeches have always promoted communal harmony and in today’s trying time’s where the world unites to fight an enemy of humanity, #****off #HateMongers pic.twitter.com/Y7NIi00zmv — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 17, 2020

Jaaved Jaaferi is often at the receiving end for his strong views, like on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. The Bala star had even quit Twitter briefly due to the online abuse, but is known to keep his fans entertained with some of his witty replies.

READ: 'Maska' Is About Family And Bonding, Which Is Very Indian: Jaaved Jaaferi

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jaaved featured in the successful Bala last year. He is set to feature in films like Sooryavanshi, Takht and Coolie No 1 later this year, once shooting and theatres reopen post lockdown.

READ: COVID-19: Rangoli Chandel, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vishal Dadlani Support 21 Days Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.