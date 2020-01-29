The Debate
Jaaved Jaaferi Called 'traitor' & Asked To Leave India; fires Incredulous Sarcastic Reply

Bollywood News

Jaaved Jaaferi has responded to a netizen who asked him to shift to Europe if he had problems with the country. This came minutes after his anti-CAA tweet

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jaaved Jaaferi

Jaaved Jaaferi has responded to a netizen who asked him to shift to Europe if he had problems with the country. This came minutes after the actor shared a link to a news item that spoke about a certain resolution moved in Europe against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The social media user asked him to move to a foreign country over this, exclaiming that 'traitors are not needed in the nation'. 

READ: Jaaved Jaaferi Apologizes For Using 'not So Exact' Quote By Hitler's Police Chief Himmler

Jaaved Jaaferi's reply 

Replying to the troll, the actor questioned her over the choice of words and asserted that the last time he read the Constitution of India, it spoke about 'democracy, equality, and right to dissent' and so if 'certain changes' were made 'privately', then an update needs to be worked upon. 

Often known for taking political stances, the actor just a few days back had also issued an apology after sharing a quote by German Nazi politician, police administrator, and military commander — Heinrich Himmler from 1934. He shared this after a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus by a mob of masked persons who gathered inside the campus.

Jaaferi, minutes after sharing the quote, received flak and criticism as the quote was 'fake'. Many fans asked, 'Is there a source for this quote attributed to Himmler?', and many corrected and gave a fact-check. 

READ:  Ali Fazal, Jaaved Jaaferi Can't Stop Laughing Over Bollywood's 'Inception' Concept

Soon after this, the actor had announced that he was temporarily going off Twitter after all the trolling and hate he received for criticizing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), only to later rejoin.

READ: Jaaved Jaaferi Enters CAB Debate With Double-meaning PJ; Draws Mixed Responses

READ: Ali Fazal, Jaaved Jaaferi Can't Stop Laughing Over Bollywood's 'Inception' Concept

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
