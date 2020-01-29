Jaaved Jaaferi Called 'traitor' & Asked To Leave India; fires Incredulous Sarcastic Reply

Jaaved Jaaferi has responded to a netizen who asked him to shift to Europe if he had problems with the country. This came minutes after the actor shared a link to a news item that spoke about a certain resolution moved in Europe against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The social media user asked him to move to a foreign country over this, exclaiming that 'traitors are not needed in the nation'.

Jaaved Jaaferi's reply

Replying to the troll, the actor questioned her over the choice of words and asserted that the last time he read the Constitution of India, it spoke about 'democracy, equality, and right to dissent' and so if 'certain changes' were made 'privately', then an update needs to be worked upon.

Why don't you move to Europe. We don't need traitors in our nation — Rohini #BharatHinduNation (@RohiniShah73) January 28, 2020

YOUR nation ??? Kab kharida aapne ma’m ?? 😂

Last time I read the constitution it spoke of democracy, equality and right to dissent..

Wouldn’t know if you have made any changes privately though..kindly update — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 28, 2020

Often known for taking political stances, the actor just a few days back had also issued an apology after sharing a quote by German Nazi politician, police administrator, and military commander — Heinrich Himmler from 1934. He shared this after a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus by a mob of masked persons who gathered inside the campus.

Jaaferi, minutes after sharing the quote, received flak and criticism as the quote was 'fake'. Many fans asked, 'Is there a source for this quote attributed to Himmler?', and many corrected and gave a fact-check.

Soon after this, the actor had announced that he was temporarily going off Twitter after all the trolling and hate he received for criticizing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), only to later rejoin.

