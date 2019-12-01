Jaaved Jaaferi Joins The Cast Of Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan Starrer 'Coolie No.1'

Jaaved Jaaferi is reportedly the newest addition to the cast of the upcoming David Dhawan comedy Coolie No.1. The film is the remake of the earlier Govinda starrer film of the same name. However, the cast is going to be completely different from the original version. The makers of the film took to their social media account and announced the addition of the new member of the Coolie No.1 family.

Take a look at the post:

The Boogie Woogie fame actor Jaaved Jaaferi has done many memorable comedy roles in different Bollywood films like Salaam Namaste, Dhamaal, Singh Is Kinng, 3 Idiots among others. The actor is known for his comic timing and will be something to look forward to. Jaaved Jafferi was last seen as Bachchan Dubey in Amar Kaushik's Bala.

Varun Dhawan will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1. The duo will reportedly be recreating the hit Govinda and Karisma Kapoor song, Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha for the film. Paresh Rawal will be reprising the role of Hoshiyar Chand in the remake, which was previously played by late actor Kader Khan in the original movie. His role will be of a father looking for an eligible son-in-law who is wealthy and rich. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how differently the Hera Pheri star presents this character on screen.

About the film

Coolie No.1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020. The romantic comedy is directed by David Dhawan who has also directed the original film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Actors Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid will be seen in pivotal roles in the movie.

