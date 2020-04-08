Jaaved Jaaferi To Star In Dharma Productions' 'Takht'

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi is set to feature in Karan Johar's much-anticipated period drama "Takht". "Takht", which marks Johar's first attempt at directing a period drama, traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh.

Jaaved will play the head priest in Mughal emperor Shah Jahan's court, he said. "I'm playing the head priest of Shah Jahan's court. I'm the qaazi who is in-charge of all the religious affairs. It's a very strong part," the 56-year-old actor told PTI.

"Takht" features a star-studded cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, The film, also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, is scheduled to be released on December 24, 2021.

Jaaved will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi" and "Coolie No 1", with Varun Dhawan in the title role. His last feature outing was Netflix film "Maska".

Vicky Kaushal opens up about his warm equation with 'Takht' co-star Ranveer Singh

Takht was to be shot in Italy

Dharma Productions' film Takht is said to be one of the most highly anticipated ensemble period drama, is also facing problems because of the Coronavirus lockdown. Because of the change in the shooting location, the release date of the film Takht may get affected. Reportedly, 60 percent of the film was scheduled to be shot in Italy. Director Karan Johar had planned an entire 45-day schedule in Tuscany and Florence. Reports suggest that the shooting location was perfect in every way.

The magnum opus by Dharma Productions was scheduled to go on floors shortly. The makers of Takht were aiming for the film to release in the Christmas of 2021. Because of the Coronavirus lockdown, shooting in Italy would not be possible for the team. Reportedly, some parts of Takht were also scheduled to be shot in Spain but that too has been called off. This is the main reason why Karan Johar is looking for 20 suitable locations in India for the filming of Takht.

In light of the ongoing global health crisis, we wish for everyone to stay calm and stay safe.



- The Dharma Family pic.twitter.com/6QFpBHW5RR — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 16, 2020

Hrithik Roshan is NOT doing Sourav Ganguly biopic and neither is Dharma productions

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.