Hrithik Roshan Is NOT Doing Sourav Ganguly Biopic And Neither Is Dharma Productions

From box office clashes, new entrants, new projects, the Indian film industry is the one stop destination for your does of entertainment. Recently, it was widely speculated that Hrithik Roshan will play the titular character in Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. But as per another media report, there is no truth in the news.

There was a lot of speculation about former Indian Cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly's biopic. It was also said that Hrithik Roshan will be featuring in the movie. And the rumour mill also stated that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will be bankrolling the sports biopic project. But as per a recent report by a leading entertainment portal, there is no truth to these reports. It was also made clear that they were mere speculations and Dharma Productions was not working on any such project.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War. His role as a rogue agent was applauded by his fans in the high octane action film. He was seen opposite Tiger Shroff. The audience also enjoyed the unique pairing of the two action heroes. The actor has not made any announcement about his next venture yet. It was also said that Hrithik will be starring in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Satte Pe Satta remake. He was speculated to play Amitabh Bachchan’s character. No official announcement has been made regarding the same.

The actor, however, is also known for his strong presence on social media. He recently bashed a professor on social media. The professor shamed his students for stuttering. Hrithik himself has struggled with stuttering most of his life and as a kid, he was teased about it too. The 'War' actor said that people who shamed the student are no better than 'brainless monkeys'.

