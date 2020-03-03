Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About His Warm Equation With 'Takht' Co-star Ranveer Singh

Takht is one of the most highly anticipated movies with an ensemble cast. The movie features Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The principal photography of the movie began this March and all the actors have geared up with the preparation of the movie. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Vicky Kaushal opened about sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh as his warring brother.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh Turns Paparazzi Favourite, Grabs Eyeballs With His Pink Shades In Video

Vicky Kaushal revealed how much he loves Ranveer Singh. He added that most of the times both the actors are sitting on each other’s lap. Vicky Kaushal further said that it is going to be tough for him to essay the role of his warring brother. However, he is looking forward to work with Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh's 'akkha Public Ko Maalum Hai' Dialogue From 'Sooryavanshi' Triggers A Meme Fest

Talking further about Takht, Vicky Kaushal also spoke about the different energies that all the actors are going to depict on-screen. Vicky Kaushal said that Takht has a completely different set up as compared to other historic movies. The actors do not know each other’s energies yet but according to Vicky Kaushal, it is going to be fun collaborating with people. Vicky Kaushal is excited to discover the energy that each character will bring. It is going to be something fresh for every actor, Vicky Kaushal added.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal Looks Impeccable In Sunglasses; Check Out Some Of His Cool Pics Here

About Takht

Helmed by Karan Johar, Takht is jointly bankrolled by Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sandeep Sharma. The movie unveils the historic story of enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the Throne. Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of Aurangzeb whereas Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Dara who is Aurangzeb’s elder brother. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens on December 24, 2021.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal Got Emotional Every Day On Sets Of Udham Singh's Biopic, Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.