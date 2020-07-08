Jaaved Jaaferi's Father Jagdeep Passes Away; Ajay Devgn, Fans Offer Condolences

Veteran actor Jagdeep (Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri) passed away on Wednesday. The lovable ‘Soorma Bhopali’ of Sholay was 81. An official statement from the family is awaited. According to the reports, the funeral will be held on Thursday at Mazgaon Mustafa Bazaar burial ground in Mumbai.

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to mourn the loss. He wrote, "Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul."

A video going viral on social media:

As my respected father #Jagdeep, is not on social media he sends a mesaage to thank all the loving fans who wished him on his birthday today pic.twitter.com/K4mEW3Xz30 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 29, 2018

CELEBS MOURN THE LOSS

Condolences @jaavedjaaferi and to the entire family. He will always be cherished and remembered with a broad smile. I hope people get to see a film called Muskurahat by Priyadarshan sir to witness his brilliance. It is one of my favorite Jagdeep saahab performances. https://t.co/1vU1f3Clzl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 8, 2020

Sad to hear demise of the Veteran Actor Jagdeep Sir who entertained us for 7 Decades. My heartfelt condolences to Javed, Naved and the entire Jafri Family & Admirers .RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vnfWEqNDGi — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 8, 2020

Popular for playing 'Soorma Bhopali' in Sholay, Jagdeep appeared in more than 400 films. He appeared in films like Purana Mandir (1984), Salman Khan's dad in Andaz Apna Apna (1994), and directed a movie Soorma Bhopali with this character as the protagonist.

Jagdeep started his film career as a child artist extra in B. R. Chopra's Afsana. He established himself as a comedian from the movie Brahmachari. He appeared in famous hits like Purana Mandir and 3D Saamri.

Along with Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi and Television Producer/Director Naved Jafri, Jagdeep has one more daughter (Muskaan Jafri) from his second wife Nazima.

TWITTER MOURNS

Saddened to know about the demise of Mr. #Jagdeep. Famous for his comic roles and the iconic character of #SoormaBhopali in the classic #Sholay (1975), he has graced over 400 films in his career. He is also the father of the famous brother duo #JavedJafferi & #NavedJafferi — Yash Mishra (@yashmishra91) July 8, 2020

Man with Million Dollor Comic Timing #JAGDEEP saheb is no more with us..You will be remembered Sir, Thanks for so many childhood memories 🌹



RIP JAGDEEP SAHEB 🙏🙏💐💐 pic.twitter.com/sRFS47CB1p — Scientist..Anil Vasudev🆎️EF💟 (@AnilLoveAB) July 8, 2020

Jagdeep was last seen in 'Gali Gali Chor Hai' (2012) starring Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Mugdha Godse in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Rumi Jaffrey

