Last Updated:

Jaaved Jaaferi's Father Jagdeep Passes Away; Ajay Devgn, Fans Offer Condolences

Veteran actor Jagdeep (Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri) passed away on Wednesday. The lovable ‘Soorma Bhopali’ of Sholay was 81. Ajay Devgn offer condolences —

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Jaaved Jaaferi

Veteran actor Jagdeep (Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri) passed away on Wednesday. The lovable ‘Soorma Bhopali’ of Sholay was 81. An official statement from the family is awaited. According to the reports, the funeral will be held on Thursday at Mazgaon Mustafa Bazaar burial ground in Mumbai. 

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to mourn the loss. He wrote, "Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul."

A video going viral on social media:

CELEBS MOURN THE LOSS

Popular for playing 'Soorma Bhopali' in Sholay, Jagdeep appeared in more than 400 films. He appeared in films like Purana Mandir (1984), Salman Khan's dad in Andaz Apna Apna (1994), and directed a movie Soorma Bhopali with this character as the protagonist.

ALSO READ | Veteran actor & comedian Jagdeep passes away at the age of 81

Jagdeep started his film career as a child artist extra in B. R. Chopra's Afsana. He established himself as a comedian from the movie Brahmachari. He appeared in famous hits like Purana Mandir and 3D Saamri.

Along with Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi and Television Producer/Director Naved Jafri, Jagdeep has one more daughter (Muskaan Jafri) from his second wife Nazima.

 TWITTER MOURNS

Jagdeep was last seen in 'Gali Gali Chor Hai' (2012) starring Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Mugdha Godse in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Rumi Jaffrey

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all