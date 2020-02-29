Jackie Chan Gives Update After Concerns Over His Health Due To Coronavirus; Read Here

Amid WHO (World Health Organisation) increasing the assessment of the risk of spread and risk of the impact of COVID-19 to 'very high' at the global level, concerns have somehow been voiced for the health and well being of iconic Hong Kongese martial artist and actor Jackie Chan.

Chan took to his social media and personal website to clarify that he is 'safe and sound', amid the Coronavirus.

He wrote: "Recently, my staff told be about the news that’s been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19.

Firstly, I’d like to take this opportunity to say “thank you” for everybody’s concern! I’m very healthy and safe and haven’t been quarantined. I’ve received many messages from friends asking if I’m ok. Your love and concern is so heartwarming. Thank you!

I’ve also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks. Your thoughtfulness is well received! And I’ve asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organizations to those who need it most." he wrote on his website.

According to an International newspaper, Jackie Chan was receiving face masks and gifts from people all around. Chan's new Chinese action film, Vanguard, was postponed in January due to concerns about the potential spread of the coronavirus in movie theaters. According to the reports, Chan has also offered a $197,000 reward for the development of an antidote.

As per WHO's situation report published on February 28, five new Member States (Belarus, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Nigeria) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 2791 deaths (44 new) were reported in China, while 67 deaths (10 new) outside of China. Globally 83, 652 confirmed (1358 new) cases have been reported of people affected by COVID-19.

