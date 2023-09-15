Jackie Shroff On How Tiger Shroff Copes With Films' Failure: It Hurts But He Knows How...

Jackie Shroff was last seen in the 2022 film Life Is Good after an appearance in the Katrina Kaif-led Phone Bhoot the same year. Jackie's son Tiger, has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his high-octane action films. Like every other actor, the father-son duo are no stranger to the highs and lows of films succeeding and failing. Jackie recently reflected on the same, sharing how he and Tiger cope when it comes to facing failures in the industry.

3 things you need to know

Tiger Shroff has some massive box office hits to his credit such as the Baaghi franchise and the Hrithik Roshan starrer War.

Tiger's filmography also has box office duds like Munna Michael and Heropanti 2, to name a few.

The actor has Ganapath Part 1 slated to release this year.

Jackie Shroff shares how he and Tiger Shroff cope with films failing

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Jackie Shroff revealed how when a film fails, Tiger tends to restrict himself to their home, nursing his heartbreak. Jackie, however, was quick to point out that his son knew about how to recover, and as a father, his duty is to advise him to rise up again. Standing by his son's dedication to his craft, Jackie affirmed how Tiger always gives his hundred percent, after which, the ball is in the technicians' court. He also reflected on the pride he feels when his son receives love.

(Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff share a close bond | Video: tigerjackieshroff/Instagram)



He said, "He sits home, all sad, of course he feels a little heartbreak. It hurts but he knows how to recover. So then I tell him that he has to rise after every fall...He does a lot of (hard work) after that it is the game of all the technicians, my child gives his one hundred percent. When he is appreciated for his work and effort I feel good, that is for every parent when their child does well. People have been showering their love for him, else it is up to the almighty."

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of Ganapath - Part 1



Tiger Shroff's next, Ganapath - Part 1, is slated for a release on October 20. Made over a period of three years, the film deals with dystopian themes against a backdrop of vigilantism. Besides Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan.