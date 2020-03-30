Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Following Ranbir-Alia's Footsteps & Quarantining Together?

The rumours about Malang actor Disha Patani dating Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff have been doing rounds for quite some time now. However, the two have never agreed to be in a relationship. Due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the entire nation has been in lockdown.

Netizens claim that Disha Patani is spending the lockdown at her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s house. Many claim that she has been dropping hints on her social media accounts about the news as well.

On Sunday, Disha Patani shared a few pictures on her Instagram account. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a white coloured floral backless dress. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff also posted a video of himself working out in his residence. He caught up on some heavy workout even during the lockdown.

While netizens showered compliments on Disha sun-kissed look, they were quick to notice that her surroundings matched with the video posted by Tiger Shroff. Incidentally, both Tiger and Disha shared the picture and the video on their social media account on the same day. Check out the social media posts posted by Disha Patani and well as by Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani’s Photos

Tiger Shroff’s video

Netizens seem to think that the first hint that Disha Patani dropped was when she made a video with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna. Disha and Tiger’s sister are seen dancing around to a catchy tune wearing casual clothes. Check out the video of the girls here.

Disha and Tiger’s sister make a funny video

Though it isn’t clear when the video was taken, netizens seem to think that Disha Patani was dropping clues about her spending the lockdown with the Shroffs. The Malang actor captioned the video with a simple ‘This is what we do’ (sic). However, she added the hashtag quarantine life at the end of the post.

