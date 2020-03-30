Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Baaghi 2' Completes 2 Years; 'Some Of The Blood Was Real' He Reveals

Tiger Shroff made his debut in the Bollywood film industry with his power-packed performance in the movie Heropanti. Since then, fans have seen his action-packed performances in several movies like Baaghi, War, Flying Jatt and Baaghi 2. Today i.e. on March 30, 2020, Baaghi 2 completes 2 years.

On the occasion of the two-year completion of the movie, Tiger Shroff thanked the Baaghi franchise for their love and support. Baaghi 2 is also considered as a turning point in Tiger Shroff’s career. Taking to Instagram, Tiger Shroff thanked the entire team by sharing two videos of the action sequences of the movie.

In both the videos, Tiger Shroff can be seen in his macho avatar hitting the bad guys. The actor can be seen breaking walls and punching his rivals fiercely. In the caption, Tiger Shroff mentioned how some of the blood that was shed on the walls was real and not filmy.

Have a look at the throwback video shared by Tiger Shroff here:

About the movie Baaghi 2

Baaghi 2 is a 2018 action thriller movie helmed by Ahmed Khan. The movie was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Baaghi 2 was loosely based on the Telugu movie Kshanam and is a sequel to the 2016 movie Baaghi.

Baaghi 2 starred Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Manoj Bajpaayee and Prateik Babbar were seen essaying the role of antagonists in the movie. The plot of Baaghi 2 revolved around the life of a battle-hardened army officer who goes against drug lords and Russian henchmen in order to save his ex-lover’s kidnapped daughter.

Recently, the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise was released. The movie starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

