Jacqueline Fernandez Along With Other Stars Celebrate Christmas At Orphanage; See

Christmas brought joy to many faces. A lot of celebrities marked the festival with great zeal. The Bhoot Police fame Jacquline Fernandez celebrated Christmas at an orphanage in Mumbai. Jacqueline spent Christmas with the orphanage children of St Catherine's home. The actor could be seen all smiles with the adorable children sitting around her. In the picture, she could be seen playing the guitar. Apart from her, many good samaritans chose to celebrate Christmas in a special way. Some of them are listed below:

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh celebrated Christmas with the children from Save The Children Foundation. The actor watched his latest release 83 with the kids. The Christmas celebrations also included a cake cutting ceremony outside a movie hall. The actor, who essayed the role of Kapil Dev in 83, later clicked selfies with the little ones.

Sussane Khan

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne spent her Christmas with orphaned children from Bal Asha Trush. It is a non-profit making voluntary organisation working in the welfare and development of women and children. She also decorated a Christmas tree at the trust on Sunday.

Maniesh Paul

Paul celebrated Christmas by donating 500 pairs of footwear to underprivileged children. This is not the first time that Maniesh has extended support to the destitute, but the Micky Virus actor has been very helpful throughout ever since the start of the COVID pandemic, through several means.

Kanye West

Kanye West purchased over 4,000 toys for a charity event that took place in his hometown of Chicago during Christmas week. He did so in order to help the children of Englewood and beyond. The 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman stated that his presence has always been felt in their neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been their modern-day Santa Claus.

Chad Michael Murray

Chad celebrated the release of his holiday film Angel Falls Christmas. He patterned with the organization Heart of Los Angeles to donate over 400 toys. The actor took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Tis the season! Murray Christmas, Angel Falls Christmas along with @imdbtv @ktla5news & of course Saint Nick Junior seen pictured above partnered to donate presents to @heartoflosangeles."

(Image: Instagram/@jacquelinef143)