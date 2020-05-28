Jacqueline Fernandez And Nora Fatehi In Red Co-cords; See Pics

Every now and then celebrities are spotted in similarly styled outfits. At times like these, fans often compare the actor's style games and pick sides. Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were also spotted wearing a similar set of co-cords for different events. Take a look at how both the actors styled their outfits and pulled off the look.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in red co-ords

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media to post a picture from one of her photoshoots. She is seen twinning with a car in the picture. The actor is seen leaning against a car as she tries to fix her hair. She is fashioning a set of red coloured co-cords and looks absolutely stunning in it.

With a pair of utility pants, the actor is seen wearing a white coloured top. She threw on a red jacket from the same set to complete her look and combined the outfit with a pair of chunky white sneakers. Fernandez accessorised the look with a layered golden neckpiece and a black coloured side-bag.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi took to her social media to share a promotional video of one of her events in Paris. The dancer is seen posing in front of the Olympia Hall in Paris in the video. She is seen fashioning a red coloured co-cords outfit and looks beautiful in it.

With a pair of pants with knot closure, she is seen wearing a red and black sports tank over the pants. She topped her outfit with a hooded jacket. The actor styled her hair in a high ponytail and accessorised the look with a pair of golden hoops.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix show Mrs Serial Killer alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The thriller revolves around a wife whose husband gets framed and imprisoned for serial killing. Now, she needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer to prove her husband's innocence. She is currently working on Attack for the year 2020 and has been roped in Miss match India and Caged Vengeance.

As for Nora Fatehi, she was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. She essayed the character of Mia in the film. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film revolves around two rival groups who have been competing against each other every time they meet.

