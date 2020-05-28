Jacqueline Fernandez Often Spotted Giving Meditation Lessons To Fans; See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most active celebrities on social media. From before the lockdown period, Jacqueline has always made sure to give the fans a hint of whatever she is up to and keep them entertained. During the lockdown period, Jacqueline Fernandez was staying with Salman Khan and a few of their other friends in Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel.

However, Jacqueline has always been seen doing something productive even when she was far from home, and inspiring fans to do the same. From painting to song releases, Jacqueline covered it all. Another thing that fans might be unaware of is that Jacqueline Fernandez is very fond of meditation. Not only during the lockdown, but Jacqueline Fernandez has very often been spotted meditating and suggesting fans to do the same. Read ahead to know more-

Jacqueline Fernandez giving meditation goals

Jacqueline Fernandez is seen meditating in front of the photograph of her baba. She has worn black track pant and a black jacket, leaving her straight hair open. Jacqueline has faced her back towards the camera and captioned the picture, “Baba Ji 🌟”.

Jacqueline Fernandez is seen religiously meditating in this picture posted on her social media. She has worn black track pants and a grey sleeveless top. She has tied her wavy hair at the back and is seen sitting on a yoga mat. Jacqueline Fernandez captioned the picture, “Hey guys, ever since I can imagine I’ve always been interested in telling stories and connecting with people from all over the world! You guys have made this possible by being such inspiring fans 🙌 I’m taking my love for storytelling and writing one step further.. my first article ever on the RAW pressery blog is up now! Let me know what you think?

Link is in my bio”.

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for doing everything with a little twist in it. Jacqueline is seen doing meditation while being hung on a pole. Jacqueline has worn a grey sports bra and grey hotshots. She has tied her hair in a high pony-tail and captioned the picture, “‘Yogini’ with @lanaroxy ⭐️”.

Jacquline Fernandez has her own ways of subtly mixing work and enjoyment. While shooting for Netflix movie, Drive’s song, Makhna, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen meditating even inside the water. Her caption for the post read, “Next #Drive destination @netflix_in ❤️❤️❤️ Nov 1st📍 and now on repeat mode #Makhna!🎶 Watch the full song, click on link in my bio!

@karanjohar @apoorva1972 @sushantsinghrajput @vikramjeetvirk @sapnapabbi_sappers @tarun_mansukhani @DharmaMovies @netflix_in @zeemusiccompany @tanishk_bagchi @yasserdesai @aseeskaurmusic”.

