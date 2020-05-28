Jacqueline Fernandez Is All Praise For Fans Grooving To Her Song ‘Genda Phool’

Jacqueline Fernandez has established herself as one of the most popular faces in the industry right now. She was last seen in Netflix’s Mrs. Serial Killer which was released a few days ago. Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen opposite John Abraham in Attack.

The actor is currently quarantining along with Salman Khan and his close ones at his farmhouse. Jacqueline Fernandez was a part of Badshah’s chartbuster number Genda Phool that was released before the lockdown came into force. Since then, the song has stayed a hit among fans with several of them even taking to social media to post their versions. Jacqueline Fernandez even posted about the same on her social media handles.

Jacqueline Fernandez on fans dancing on Genda Phool

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this video of a dancer grooving to the tunes of Genda Phool on her Instagram. In the video, the fan is seen sharing her version of the song in a jam full of energetic steps. She even goes on to attempt her hand at acing the hook step of Genda Phool that was done by Jacqueline Fernandez.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana was also among the many who tried to ace the dance steps of Genda Phool. Jacqueline Fernandez shared the video of Himanshi dancing to the song and even added, “looking super hot during quarantine” in the caption. Himanshi Khurana is dressed in an embellished green lehenga as she grooved to the tunes.

Television host, Maniesh Paul had a hilarious version of Jacqueline Fernandez’s Genda Phool song. The actor even wrote, “love the way you are doing the #gendaphool step” in the caption as she shared the video. Maniesh Paul is seen enjoying himself as he dances to the tunes of Genda Phool. He even attempted his hand at the hook step of the song and it was too adorable.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s song Genda Phool with rap star Badshah faced a lot of backlash on social media when it was released. Many fans pointed out that specific parts of the song have been taken from the Bengali folklore, Boro Boker Biti Lo sung by folk artiste Ratan Kahar. Badshah then reportedly got in touch with the artist and promised him recognition for the same.

