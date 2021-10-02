Jacqueline Fernandez Celebrates 55 Million Followers On Instagram; Fans Pour In Love

As Jacqueline Fernandez has gained a massive fan following over the years in Bollywood with her stellar performances, she recently garnered much love from her fans on social media when she marked 55 million followers on Instagram. The Bhoot Police actor recently announced this blissful piece of news with his fans on social media to which she received sweet reactions from her fans as well as various celebrity artists.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of herself in which she can be seen wearing a stunning pink dress with a gleeful smile on her face. In the caption, she stated, “Yay!! 55 million strong!!!![sic],” and received numerous heart emojis from her fans and well-wishers.

The popular choreographer, Piyush Bhagat added clapping emojis to applaud Jacqueline’s achievement and even added fire emojis to express how hot she looked in the photo. On the other hand, even Bollywood musician, Amaal Malik reacted to the actor’s post and referred to her as ‘superstar’ with a star and heart emoji next to it. Some fans also poured in love by adding hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Jacqueline Fernandez’ latest Instagram post.

Jacqueline Fernandez on the work front

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor and she is currently gearing up for a couple of movies that will be expected to release next year. She will be seen in Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey that is slated to release on March 4, 2022, and will feature Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and others. She is also gearing up for the action-thriller movie, Attack in which she will be sharing screen space with John Abraham. The fans are also awaiting the release of Cirkus in which she will be featuring alongside Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma and others. Jacqueline Fernandez will also be featured in Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu period action-adventure movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu that are slated to hit the screens in April 2022 and October 2022, respectively.

