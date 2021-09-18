Jacqueline Fernandez Shares BTS Video Clips From 'Bhoot Police' Sets On Her Channel

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is basking on the success of her recently released horror-comedy Bhoot Police, recently shared yet another behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film on her YouTube channel. In an around eleven-minute long video which is the second part of the film’s Dalhousie schedule, the actor has unravelled the madness and fun that happened on the sets.

In the clip, she has also shown her costume rehearsals with her make-up team. From her wardrobe fittings to her touch-ups, the actor has shared insight into what goes into making her look perfect in front of the camera. Further, Jacqueline can also be seen having fun with her co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. In the end, the clip hinted at the upcoming third part of the Bhoot Police BTS video.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, the actor uploaded the first part of the BTS video in which she gave a sneak peek into her travel to Dalhousie through all those winding roads. From preparing and correcting her dialect lines to her horse-riding training to head starting her Bhoot Police shoot, the actor shared all in the video.

Take a look:

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Bhoot Police also features Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey in prominent roles. The film premiered on September 10, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar and received mixed reviews from critics. In the recent development, the makers have confirmed that they are planning to spin the film into a franchise.

Jacqueline reveals her first crush on Arjun Kapoor’s chat show

Jacqueline recently opened up about her first crush on Arjun Kapoor’s chat show ‘Bak Bak With Baba’. Not much revealing the identity of her crush, she said there was a boy she had a crush on during her school time. The actor also said that after watching Titanic and Romeo and Juliet, she had a huge crush on Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

On the show, Jacqueline was also asked how does she take criticism to which she replied that she tries to take these things positively, adding that she tries to analyse if there is room for improvement. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline has a kitty full of big-budgeted films ahead of her. Her forthcoming projects include Ram Setu, and Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, and Kick 2.

(Image: JACQUELINEF143/INSTAGRAM)