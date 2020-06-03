Jacqueline Fernandez Follows These Prominent Sports Personalities; See List Here

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in Mrs Serial Killer and she will next be seen in Attack, which is currently under the filming stage. Jacqueline Fernandez never fails to impress her fans through her posts on her social media handle.

With over 41 million followers on Instagram, she is emerging as one of the most engaging actors who always entertains her fans on Instagram. She also follows several prominent sports personalities, like Serena Williams. Have a look at some of the most prominent sports personalities that Jacqueline Fernandez follows. Read on to know more details:

Jacqueline Fernandez follows these sports personalities

Serena Williams

Serena Williams needs no introduction. The iconic tennis player has bagged over 23 Grand Slam singles titles and she also bagged the top position as World No 1 in singles by Women's Tennis Association. Known for winning the maximum number of Grand titles, she is also an avid social media user and has a huge fan following. One of her followers is Jacqueline Fernandez.

Yohan Blake

One of the prominent Olympic athletes, Yohan Blake is a Jamaican sprinter has won many races including 100-metre and 200-metre sprints. Recipient of gold at the World Championships held in the year 2011, he is a popular face in the sports industry. Jacqueline Fernandez follows various sports personalities that have engaged in different sports including football, tennis, wrestling, basketball and athletics.

Yohan Blake is part of the Raacres Track club with the coach Glen Mills. The sprinter as represented Jamaica at various national and international events like Olympic Games, World Championships, World Relays, Pan American Junior Championships, CARIFTA Games, and several others. Yohan Blake's training partners are some other prominent sports personalities like Usain Bolt and Daniel Bailey.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo has a history of bagging four European Golden Shoes and a whopping five Ballons d'Or. He also holds the record for scoring a maximum number of goals in the UEFA Champions League. The list of awards and accolades by Cristiano Ronaldo is endless and he has several fans across the globe. Jacqueline Fernandez also seems to be a huge fan of this iconic footballer and she even follows him on Instagram.

