Fan Of Jacqueline Fernandez? Here's A List Of The Actor's Movies You Can Watch On Netflix

Jacqueline Fernandez has appeared in a variety of films over the years. The actor always manages to impress the fans and critics alike with her performances in films. Some of the actor's most memorable movies include Kick, Race 3, Housefull 2, Murder 2, and many more. Many of Jacqueline Fernadez's movies are also available on online OTT platforms like Netflix. Below are some of the actor's movies that are available on Netflix:

Jacqueline Fernandez's movies to watch on Netflix

A Flying Jatt

The 2016 action-comedy film is helmed by Remo D'Souza and features Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nathan Jones in prominent roles. The film revolves around the story of a man named Jatt, who is a martial arts teacher, who comes to know about his superpowers when he has a fight with Raka. Jatt saves the lives of people through his superpowers and now he has to fight against the evil Raka.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez's Pictures With Her Mother Are Too Adorable To Miss

Race 2

In this film, the actor essayed the role of an antagonist for the very first time. Abbas Mastan's thriller-action flick features an ensemble cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Amisha Patel. The song titled Lat Lag Gayee, featuring Jacqueline was a massive hit.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez's Pictures With Other Celebs You Must Check Out

Judwaa 2

Jacqueline Fernadez's performance here was highly appreciated by the audience. She appeared in a comic avatar. David Dhawan's Judwaa 2 features Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernadez, and Taapsee Pannu in key roles. The film revolves around the story of twin brothers, who are estranged and it depicts how they connect with each other as they try to destroy people who are looking to harm their family.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Dishoom', Watch It Here

Drive

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, this flick features Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikramjeet Virk, and Sapna Pabbi in prominent roles. The 2019 romantic film revolves around a group that plots some plans in order to pull off a heist. The film is based on a novel penned by James Sallis.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez Loves Yoga And These Posts Are Proof

Brothers

This 2015 sports drama is directed by Karan Malhotra. The film features Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film is a remake of an American movie titled Warrior. It revolves around the story of two estranged half-brothers and depicts their tough competition in a tournament.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.