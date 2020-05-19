Jacqueline Fernandez And Katrina Kaif Rock Ruffled Dresses, Give Style Goals To All

Jacqueline Fernandez, the 2006 winner of Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant, has been a part of Bollywood for many years now. The actor kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Aladin and has carved a niche for herself in the industry in a very short span of time. Jacqueline Fernandez shot to stardom with her performance in Murder 2, that got released in the year 2011. Several other popular movies of the actor include Houseful 2, Race, Kick, Housefull 3, and Judwaa. She has even ruled the judging chair in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and has also been active in several humanitarian projects.

Katrina Kaif kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Boom, which was a commercial success. She has also been a part of Telugu films including Malliswari. The actor shot to stardom with Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya? and Sarkar. She has time and again delivered several hit movies like Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang!, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, New York, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Bharat, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Zero. Both the actors, Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif, are avid social media users and keep fans updated about their daily activities. The actors were spotted wearing similar ruffled outfits and fans are confused as to who wore the outfit better. Check out their looks in ruffled outfits:

Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif sporting ruffled outfits

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her fashion choice. She does not shy away from experimenting with different styles and outfits. In the picture shown below, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen experimenting with something edgy. The Race 3 actor can be seen flaunting a shoulder-less ruffled light-pink shaded dress that features a high slit. For makeup, she went for nude shaded colours and opted for nude shaded lip colour. She paired the ruffled outfit with rings and earrings.

Katrina Kaif is known for keeping her style simple yet manages to nail every outfit with ease. The actor looks stunning in a yellow ruffled outfit that features some faux furry details on her shoulders. Fans love the way the actor kept her look basic, allowing her ensemble to do all talking. Have a look:

Fans were very quick to notice the similarities in the outfits. They found it hard to judge as to who wore the outfit better. However, both the actors sported the ruffled dress with the utmost ease.

