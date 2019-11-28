Jacqueline Fernandez Absolutely Dazzles In The Magical 'Arabian Nights' Look, See Pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez looked straight out of a fairytale in the attire of an Arabian princess in her recent Instagram posts. The actor had recently been in Dubai to perform in the Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded show. Jacqueline took to her Instagram account and posted several photos and a BTS video of her dreamy Arabian Night look.

Take a look at the photos and the video:

Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Candid As She Plays "Never Have I Ever"

'A woman of surpassing beauty'

Read | Jacqueline Fernandez: Times The Race 3 Actor Aced Her Denim Game

Donning a white and gold belly dancing costume along with a shimmering and ornate mask and a similar waistband, Jacqueline Fernandez aced the Arabian Nights style Middle-eastern beauty look. The photographs have her in various stunning poses casting a spell with her outfit and makeup. The actor also posted a video of her journey backstage at this show through her official YouTube channel. The fun behind-the-scenes in creating her different avatars for the show is hilarious as she is seen getting ready to stun her fans in glittering and shimmering costumes.

Take a look at her YouTube vlog :

Read | Jacqueline Fernandez: Here's How The Actor And Vaani Kapoor Have Fun Working Out

What's next for Jacqueline Fernandez?

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani's film Drive with Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Both the actors had an action-packed role in the film. Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to star opposite action hero John Abraham in Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack. This movie will also have her performing stunts. She is also rumored to feature in the Netflix original film, Mrs. Serial Killer, helmed by Tees Maar Khan director Shirish Kunder.

Read | Jacqueline Fernandez To Star Opposite John Abraham In Attack

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.