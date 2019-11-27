Jacqueline Fernandez: Here's How The Actor And Vaani Kapoor Have Fun Working Out

Jacqueline Fernandez recently featured in the Netflix action film, Drive, where she starred alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While she has been away from the big screen for a few months, fans of Jacqueline get a glimpse into her life almost every day as she frequently posts on her Instagram page. The actor recently shared a video online, where she was seen working out with her new gym partner, actor Vaani Kapoor. The two actors seemed to be having a lot of fun as they spent time exercising in the gym together.

Jacqueline's new gym partner

Above is the video that Jacqueline had shared on her Instagram story. The video was later screenshotted by a fan and shared on one of the actor's many fan pages. Jacqueline is well known for having a strict work out regime that she follows to keep fit. It now seems that she has a new gym partner to exercise with. In the video, Jacqueline was seen working out with War actor, Vaani Kapoor.

In Jacqueline's video, we see her sport a grey workout bralette while wearing star-spangled gym tights. Vaani, on the other hand, is seen wearing a pink T-shirt paired with black tights. Though the two actors were busy working out, they seemed to be having a lot of fun doing so, thanks to each other's company. In her story, Jacqueline tagged the video by writing, "Oh my God I have never enjoyed working out with someone so much!!!"

When it comes to acting, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in the upcoming film Attack. The film will also feature John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. Attack will be the second time Jacqueline will be seen alongside John on the big screen, the first being Housefull 2. As for Vaani Kapoor, she recently featured in the massive hit War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Vaani is reportedly going to be seen next in the upcoming film Shamshera, where she will be seen next to Ranbir Kapoor.

