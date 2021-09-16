Money Laundering Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Asked To Appear Before ED Again On Sept 25

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned once again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the money laundering and extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The actress has been asked to appear before the Delhi unit of the financial probe agency on Saturday, September 25.

Earlier on August 30, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for at least 5 hours in relation to the case against Sukesh Chandrashekar. It was informed that she was recording her statement as a witness and not an accused in the matter.

Jacqueline Fernandez was possibly one of the many people conned by Chandrashekhar, who was arrested in the 2017 Election Commission (EC) bribery case. The conman is accused of running a multi-crore extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore from inside the Tihar jail. Reports state that Chandrasekhar used to contact Jacqueline through caller ID spoofing from the Tihar jail.

He is said to have targeted many famous celebrities through call spoofing from his jail cell. He has over 20 other cases of extortion against him. Officials said Chandrashekhar used the mobile phone and landline numbers of senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and CBI headquarters to loot wealthy people. He has also impersonated as PA to the Union Law Minister and a Supreme Court judge.

ED raids Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s luxury bungalow

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate raided Sukesh Chandrashekhar's sea-facing bungalow in Chennai. Republic Media Network accessed the visuals of the luxurious sea-facing flat. Visuals showed that the bungalow was designed with Italian Marble floors and expensive furniture. There were scores of servants to take care of and maintain the bungalow.

Also, the parking of the bungalow had 16 high-end luxury cars which include Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lamborghini Urus, Escalade, Mercedes AMG 63, BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes.