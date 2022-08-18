Jacqueline Fernandez recently came under the scanner after she was named as an accused in the case involving Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case with the allegation that she has benefitted from the proceeds of crime. Soon after the actor was charged by ED, she posted a cryptic note online in which she shared a note to herself asserting that she deserves all good things in life.

Jacqueline Fernandez posts for the first time after charge sheet was filed against her

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note on her Instagram stories that depicted a note to herself that read, “Dear me, I deserve all good things, I'm powerful, I accept myself, it'll all be okay. I'm strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it.” (sic) Take a look-

More about Jacqueline Fernandez's chargesheet

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was recently mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar fraud case. According to PTI, Sukesh Chandrashekar, the alleged conman in the money laundering case, named the actor as an accused and even made shocking revelations about Fernandez receiving a gift worth Crores from him. His claims were further fueled after a picture of the actor kissing him took the internet by storm. Chandrashekhar has been accused of running a Rs 200-crore extortion racket from jail by bribing jail officials in crores. The ED stated that he used a wide network to launder money and that he'd use it to buy movable and immovable properties.

Image: Instagram/@jacquelinef143