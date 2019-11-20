Jacqueline Fernandez Vs Karisma Kapoor: Who Wore It Better?

Karisma Kapoor, the evergreen diva is known for her classy and bold sartorial choices.The Srilankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has also created a niche for herself in the fashion space and is known for her chic and unconventional looks. Recently, the two Bollwood divas were spotted wearing almost identical outfits, which left fans divided on who wore it better.

Also Read | Who Wore It Better? Malaika Arora's Fashion Tiff With 'Baba' Ranveer Singh Over A Neon Suit Is Hard To Miss

Karishma vs Jacqueline - Who wore it better?

Also Read | Ranveer Singh: Most Unusual Looks Of 'Gully Boy' Actor

Take a Look

Karisma Kapoor can be seen wearing a rose pink coloured outfit with hints of peacock blue.The frills add drama to the overall look. The actor opted for this outfit for an event and she looked like a dream.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Candid As She Plays "Never Have I Ever"

Take a Look

Jacqueline Fernandez, opted for this sequin saree with frill detailing in a similar peach shade from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Frills are a rage this season and she looked party-read in this gorgeous outfit. She completed the look with a pair of statement earrings.

Jacqueline Fernandez have from time to time opted for outfits with frill detailing.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Fashion Sense

Fans were quick to notice the similarities between the two looks spotted by these Bollywood divas. The similarities between the colour of their respective outfits and the frills was something that caught the attention of the fans. These Bollywood divas have always given their fans major style goals with their impeccable sense of style.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia Has A Fan Moment As She Meets Karisma Kapoor In Punjab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.