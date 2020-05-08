Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Memorable IGTV Videos That You Must Watch; Check Them Out

Jacqueline Fernandez's social media game has been very strong. Not only does the actress entertain her fans when it comes to posting interesting photos, but she has also shared entertaining IGTV videos. Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram has attracted millions of followers and the actress ensures not to disappoint them. Listed below are some of Jacqueline Fernandez's most memorable IGTV videos that you must watch:

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez's Thriller Flicks You Must Add To Your Watch-list During Quarantine

Jacqueline Fernandez's most memorable IGTV videos you must watch

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Memorable Onscreen Moments With Salman Khan In 'Kick'

READ:Jacqueline Shares Salman Khan's Workout Pic, Asks 'gifted Or Just Very Hard Working?'

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez's Lowest-rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes: From 'Race 3' To 'Judwaa 2'

From making her own little film to showcasing BTS scenes from her latest, Mrs. Serial Killer, Jacqueline has given it all. Fans have always been in love with her posts and they are now impressed with her IGTV videos as well. Fernandez recently made a video on her own short film. Her videos are not only great to look at but inspiring for many fans as well.

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez's Movies That Have Been Rated Low By IMDb; See List Here

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Memorable Onscreen Moments With Salman Khan In 'Kick'

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Dishoom', Watch It Here

Fernandez also uploaded her IGTV videos amidst the quarantine lockdown. The video was titled Quarantine Productions and was a hilarious one to watch. Fernandez has ensured to keep her fans entertained amidst the lockdown. She also posted an IGTV video of her simply playing the piano for her fans.

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez Has Been Spending Her Quarantine Amid Nature; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.