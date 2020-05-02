Jacqueline Shares Salman Khan's Workout Pic, Asks 'gifted Or Just Very Hard Working?'

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez, who is with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse, took to Instagram to share a post-workout photo of Khan that has set the internet ablaze. Bollywood's Bhaijaan is currently quarantined at his Panvel farmhouse with friends and family members amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Right from Khan's videos with his horse, to his inspiring messages, the Bharat actor's updates keep fans enthralled.

Jacqueline Fernandez shares Salman's post-workout pic

The Roy actor, along with Iulia Vantur, is currently with Salman Khan and his family at Panvel. Jacqueline shared a striking picture of the Sultan star on Instagram. Looks like Jacqueline Fernandez is impressed with Bhaijaan's dedication. The picture sees Salman flaunting his chiselled physique and Jacqueline captioned it as, "Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe! #lockdown #pyaarkarona'' (sic). Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has posted a photo on Instagram where Jacqueline can be seen clicking his picture as he is indulging in a sweaty workout. In the photo, a shirtless Salman Khan can be seen working out and behind, Jacqueline is all smiles, as she clicks Salman's photo. In the caption, Salman Khan said that Jacqueline was clicking his photo 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', which is also the title of one of his films that released back in 2001.

