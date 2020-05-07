Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Memorable Onscreen Moments With Salman Khan In 'Kick'

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan not only share a great bond offscreen but they are also one of the most loved on-screen pairs. Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan's Instagram showcase their affection for each other. They impressed their fans with their performance in Kick. Their chemistry was considered to be one of the highlights of the film. With all that said now, here are some of the best on-screen moments of Jacqueline Fernandez with Salman Khan.

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez's Movies That Have Been Rated Low By IMDb; See List Here

Jacqueline Fernandez's best on-screen moments with Salman Khan

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Dishoom', Watch It Here

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez's Thriller Flicks You Must Add To Your Watch-list During Quarantine

This is one of the funny scenes from the film Kick. The scene starts with Salman as Devi who is locked up in jail. The policemen are all fed up with Salman's character and his notorious ways. Just then, Jacqueline arrives as Dr. Physcho. Salman and Jacqueline have a moment while the inspector writes a report on him.

READ:Kerala Youngster Scores Lionel Messi-esque Free-kick, Draws Attention On Twitter: Watch

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez's List Of Nominations And Awards To Date; See Full List Here

This is another scene from the film wherein Devi and Dr. Physcho share a sad moment. The scene starts with Jacqueline having a conversation with her dad and others. Just then, Devi comes there and creates a rift. The scene showcases the strong tension between Devi and Dr. Physcho.

READ:Jacqueline Shares Salman Khan's Workout Pic, Asks 'gifted Or Just Very Hard Working?'

READ:When Jacqueline Fernandez Shared The Screenspace With Veterans Like Rishi Kapoor & Big B

This scene leaves Dr. Physcho shaken. Her ex-boyfriend Devi who now turns to be the devil points a gun at her. She realizes that his feelings for her have diminished and that he really would shoot her. The scene is quite a sad one for Devi and Dr. Physcho lovers.

READ:Salman Khan, Jacqueline, Others' Teamwork To Put Essentials In Villagers' Carts, Watch

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez Expresses Gratitude To Salman Khan For Her Stay At Panvel Farmhouse

READ:Lionel Messi Was The Third-choice Free-kick Taker At La Masia, Who Were The Other Two?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.