Jagdeep's final journey had tribute to Soorma Bhopali character; celebs express respects

As the demise of Jagdeep on Wednesday was mourned by his fans and celebrities, the veteran actor-comedian was remembered for his famous portrayal of Soorma Bhopali in the film Sholay. Many recalled their memories of the iconic character upon hearing the news. As he was laid to rest on Thursday, the name was even a part of his final journey.

As Jagdeep’s family and well-wishers departed for his last rites, there was a banner that displayed his photograph, and instead of his screen name Jagdeep or his real name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey, it was ‘Soorma Bhopali’ that was written on it in Arabic, as a tribute to the comic character and the actor who immortalised it.

Celebrtiies like Karishma Tanna, Karishma Sharma, Sophie Choudry, Padmini Kolhapure, Siddhanth Kapoor expressed their tributes on the post.

Jagdeep’s sons, Jaaved and Naved Jaaferi, grandson Meezaan, all actors, performed the last rites of the Andaz Apna Apna star on Thursday in Mumbai. Johny Lever was among the stars of the film industry who was present at the funeral.

Tributes to Jagdeep poured from the big names, including Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, who were part of the scene in Sholay in which Jagdeep starred as Soorma Bhopali.

A video of the actor enacting the dialogue a few months ago also went viral. Jagdeep also went on to direct a film titled Soorma Bhopali.

Jagdeep passed away due to age-related health issues at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 81. Starting as a child artist in the ‘50s to Gali Gali Chor Hai in 2012, Jagdeep featured in over 400 films and was loved for his comic timing.

