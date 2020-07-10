Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jagdeep's Playful Pic With Salman And Jackie Will Make You Smile

The passing away of veteran actor Jagdeep on July 9, 2020, has left a void in the hearts of his fans. Many of his admirers have been mourning the loss of the actor and some have also been sharing several pics, videos of the actor. And recently, an unseen picture of Jagdeep along with Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff has been making the rounds on the internet. The picture has been shared by one of his fans and it is truly unmissable.

The picture of the trio is from the sets of Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. They have been captured during a scene where Jagdeep can be seen telling Salman something while he is patiently listening to him. Jackie can also be seen listening to what Jadgeep is trying to tell Salman.

In the photo, Jagdeep can be seen wearing a printed t-shirt, black and brown leather jacket and a hat. Salman can be seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans and Jackie is sporting a white t-shirt, brown pants and a brown leather jacket. Check out the picture below:

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Aishwarya Rai Struck A Pose With The BSF Jawans

Seeing the pictures, fans went on to leave several likes and comments. One of his fans had asked netizens to guess the name of the film. And netizens soon went on to comment the name of the film in the comment section.

Jagdeep passes away at 81

The news of the demise of Jagdeep was first revealed by producer Mehmood Ali who is a close friend of the family. Sharing the news, Mehmood told PTI on Wednesday that Jagdeep died at his residence in Bandra at 8.30 pm. He also added that due to age-related problems, the actor wasn't holding too well over the last few days. Jagdeep's funeral took place at Mazgaon and was laid to rest at 11 am at Shia Burial Ground.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant Partied With Ankita Lokhande's Current Beau Vicky Jain

About the film

The film Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye was helmed by K. Muralimohana Rao and starred Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jagdeep and more in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around Prem who is dejected after his lover, Nisha, had left him waiting at the altar. Later on, he meets Priya and falls in love with her, but she too is set to marry someone else. The film was loved by fans and viewers for its acting skills and storyline. Watch a glimpse of the film here.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Photo Of Neetu Kapoor Shows The Various Roles She Has Aced

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sangeeta's 'Then' & 'Now' Pic Proves That Age Is Just A Number

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.