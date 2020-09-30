Jaideep Ahlawat Introduced As Villain For Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter's 'Khaali Peeli'

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The trailer and the songs of the movies have further increased the excitement of the fans. Not only romance and comedy, but Ananya Panday’s recent post has revealed that the movie also has a darker side to itself. The actor shared a teaser of the villain’s character of the movie. Read further ahead to know more about the villain of the movie, Jaideep Ahlawat.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Presents 'Paatal Lok' Fame Jaideep Ahlawat As 'Yusuf Chikna', Posts BTS Pic

Khaali Peeli villain's teaser

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli cast the critically acclaimed actor, Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist in the movie. Recently, on September 30, 2020, Ananya Panday took to her official Instagram handle to share the teaser of the villain's character. The video shared by the actor is a compilation of Jaideep Ahlawat’s different scenes from the movie.

Ananya Panday captioned the post, “Abhi bhaagne ka time gaya. 2nd October ko mukka-laat hogi, apne villain se 💥 #KhaaliPeeli iss Friday se @zeeplexofficial & @zee5 par sirf ₹299 mein 🎟️ @ishaankhatter @jaideepahlawat @macriaan @ihimanshumehra @aliabbaszafar @yash.keswani.mumbai #SimaAgarwal @adilafsarz @zeestudiosofficial @offsideent @zeemusiccompany 💥 🚕”.

About Khaali Peeli

The upcoming actioner will cast Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter as the lead characters. The movie is directed by Maqbool Khan under the production banner of Ali Abbas Zafar. It is all set to stream on Zee Plex from October 2, 2020, onwards. The trailer of the movie has suggested that the story of the flick will revolve around Pooja, a prostitute, who runs away from her brothel stealing a huge amount and meets Blackie, a taxi driver. Their chase and escape will start as a goon and the police follow them.

Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed the audience that the Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer will also be releasing in drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bangalore. The Gurgaon Talkies and few other drive-in theatres in Gurugram, Haryana, and some drive-in theatres in Bangalore will be screening Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli. He also shared a picture of the two lead actors from the film. Ishaan Khatter is leaning on a taxi while Ananya Panday is seen seated on it.

RELEASING AT DRIVE IN THEATRES... #KhaaliPeeli - starring #IshaanKhatter and #AnanyaPanday - to release at Drive In theatres in #Gurugram and #Bengaluru... The film will simultaneously premiere on Zee Plex on 2 Oct 2020. pic.twitter.com/F6OG4n0ak5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2020

