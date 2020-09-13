Nani-Aditi’s Manasu Maree, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, & Other Songs That Made Waves Last Week

Due to the global pandemic, the entertainment industry had come to a standstill. But, as the country is slowly and gradually getting back to normalcy, the shooting for movies, television series, and songs have also resumed on a small scale, keeping all the safety measures and precautions in mind. Here are a list of songs that made waves last week. Read further ahead.

Songs that released last week

Manasu Maree

Manasu Maree is a song from the movie V (2020) that is written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. It is a magical song that beautifully describes the feeling of love. The song is sung by Amit Trivedi, Shashaa Tirupati, and Yazin Nizar. Amit Trivedi has composed the song and Sirivennela Seetharamasastri has given the lyrics of the song. The song features Nani and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Beyonce Sharma Jayegi

Beyonce Sharma Jayegi is a peppy dance song from the upcoming action romance drama, Khaali Peeli. The song is sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan. The music for the song has been given by Vishal and Shekhar. The lyrics of the song have been written by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar. The movie has been directed by Maqbool Khan and cast Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khattar, and Jaideep Ahlawat as the lead characters. The song has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Zee Studios. The plot of Khaali Peeli revolves around the story of a boy and a girl who meet each other in the middle of the night. The movie will be releasing on October 2, 2020, on the OTT platform, ZeePlex.

Afsos Karoge

Afsos Karoge is a romantic melody sung by Stebin Ben. Ajay and Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who are also the lyricists of the song, have given the music for the song. The song is directed by Yaadu Brar and is produced by Anshul Garg. The music video features Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. It depicts a heartbreaking love story of a girl and a boy that has a tragic ending.

Promo Image Source- Stills from the songs

