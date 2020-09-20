Ishaan Khatter Presents 'Paatal Lok' Fame Jaideep Ahlawat As 'Yusuf Chikna', Posts BTS Pic

Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram on Sunday to introduce two prominent actors, Jaideep Ahlawat and Anup Soni, who will feature along with him in his upcoming film Khaali Peeli. He posted two stills from the film and shared through the caption that he will indulge in "ladai-jhagda" with the Jaideep's character 'Yusuf Chikna' in the film. He wrote, "In film ladai-jhagda ek taraf.. Behind the screams toh apan team hain 😝 Milo apni pichhar ke gentle giant se - Yusuf Chikna 🔥".

Have a look:

Khaali Peeli is all set to release on OTT platform ZEE5 on October 2 & it marks Ishaan's second big screen outing after his debut in the 2018 film Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan. The actor will play the role of a cunning taxi-driver named Blackie who rescues the girl. Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday will play the lead opposite Ishaan and Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen in a supporting role in the film.

Ahlawat won critical acclaim for his performance as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the Amazon Prime Video web series Paatal Lok which released earlier this year. His promising acting skills and impressive screen presence have fans looking forward to more films by the actor.

Khaali Peeli recently landed in a controversy as the song titled 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' was criticised allegedly for its racist overtones. The track faced backlash for its lyrics “tujhe dekh ke goriya Beyonce sharma jayegi” with netizens calling it out for furthering the glorification of white skin and a bizarre comparison to the African-American pop star.

The makers first tweaked the Vishal-Shekhar composed track by changing the spelling of Beyonce, replacing ‘c’ with an ‘s’ and have now completely changed the line to “tera dekh ke nakhra duniya sharma jayegi.” Debutant director Maqbool Khan said the decision to make changes to the track, penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar, was taken as the team wants to “entertain” and not offend anyone.

