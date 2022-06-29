Jaideep Ahlawat Gets A Special Gift From Irrfan Khan's Family; Pens An Emotional Note

Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his stellar performances in films and web series, recently gave his fans a glimpse of a special gift he received from the family of late actor Irrfan Khan. While sharing pictures of the same, the actor also penned an emotional note on receiving the gift from Sutapa Sikdar and Babil Khan while remembering the late iconic actor. Take a look at what the Raazi actor posted on social media.

Sutapa Sikdar and Babil Khan send mangoes to Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which he can be seen sitting around several mangoes that he received as a gift from Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and their son Babil Khan. The photos also depicted the actor posing next to Irrfan Khan's picture while gesturing a heart through his hands. In the caption, he penned a letter in which he addressed Irrfan Khan stating that the seeds he sew started giving fruits. He then extended his gratitude towards Sutapa Sikdar for everything and added how it felt like home. he even addressed Irrfan Khan's son Babil in the caption and stated that they will meet soon. The caption read, "दादा … “”आपने जो ‘पेड़’ लगाए थे वो ‘फल’ देने लगे हैं “”@irrfan Thank you so so much Ma’m @sikdarsutapa for everything … I felt like I was Home. We see you soon Bro @babil.i.k Love You" (sic)

On the other hand, Sutapa Sikdar took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip of the mangoes from their farm. She even remembered Irrfan Khan and mentioned how the farm was an extension of him and his calling 'organic farming.' She said, "In this journey called life you are always close to your close ones but if your journey has extended beyond the life span but you can be alive if you had decided to be part of mother nature in your life span.mango farm by Irrfan of irrfan was an extension of him and his calling' organic farming'. its again that part of the year when mangoes blessed with his love reached us..he loved sitting on this Chair and devour them..he loved mangoes and I could fool with rubbish cooking if it ended with mangoes" (sic) Watch the video-

Image: Instagram/@jaideepahlawat