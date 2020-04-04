Janhvi Kapoor Replies To Kartik's 'Baghban' Casting Call, Says 'Hope I’m Not Too Old'

Janhvi Kapoor posted a hilarious reply to one of Kartik Aaryan's social media posts. Kartik Aaryan, who seemed to be in the mood to have some fun with his fans during the lockdown, recently posted a picture with an old-age filter on his social media profile. Moments later, Janhvi Kapoor left a hilarious reply on his social media post. Here is all you need to know.

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan's friendly banter

On April 03, Kartik Aaryan posted a picture with an old-age filter on his social media. He wrote: "Ageing Gracefully in Lockdown, Lets Remake Baghban now. Casting for Heroines role. Pls send in your entries." (sic) Check Kartik Aaryan's social media post here:

Thereafter, Janhvi Kapoor posted a hilarious comment to Kartik Aaryan's social media post. She wrote: "Sending my entry. Hope I'm not too old for the part. Can do Kathak and have a valid passport." To which, Kartik replied, "Janhvi Kapoor, do you have a Chinese visa...it's set in China." Meanwhile, other Bollywood actors like Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and others too joined the bandwagon.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Sharma: The Kargil Girl. The movie, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, is based on the real-life of Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena. The upcoming movie is slated to hit the marquee on April 24, 2020.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead, is reported to be the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel. Besides the upcomer, the actor will feature alongside Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya in the sequel to Priyanka-John-Abhishek starrer Dostana. The movie directed by Collin D'cunha will reportedly hit the marquee soon.

