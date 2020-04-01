Janhvi Kapoor And Pooja Hegde To Romance Jr. NTR In Trivikram Srinivas' Next?

Considered as one of the finest actors down south, Jr. NTR has garnered immense appreciation for his performance in films like Temper and Shakti. JR. NTR is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up in the coming year. JR. NTR, who will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s mammoth project RRR, has also been roped for Trivikram Srinivas’ upcoming flick. Reportedly, Jr. NTR will be romancing Bollywood divas, Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in the film. Here are the details:

Titled Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hastinaku, Trivikram Srinivas’ film recently made it to the news, as the shoot of the film was cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country and was to be shot in the month of July. Now, the film recently made headlines, as it was reported that Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde have been approached for the project. While Pooja Hegde’s spot as a leading lady in the film has been confirmed, Janhvi Kapoor is expected to give a nod to the film soon. However, no official statement has been passed by the makers yet.

Janhvi Kapoor's mother, legendary actor Sridevi started her career in films in South Indian film indistry. The late actor had worked opposite stars like Rajnikanth and Kamal Hassan, delivering a wide range of successful films. It remains to see if Janhvi Kapoor steps into her mother's shoes and recreates the same magic which Sridevi did.

RRR

SS Rajamouli, who has a long list of successful magnum opuses under his belt, is currently gearing up for his next project, RRR. Starring Jr. NTR and Raam Charan in the leading roles, it was earlier announced that the makers of RRR have managed to rope in Bollywood superstars like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in guest appearances. Helmed by Rajamouli, RRR is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.

