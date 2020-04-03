Bhumi Pednekar Asks 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Co-star Kartik Aaryan To Cast Her In His Next

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. She has proved her mettle as an actor in films like Sonchiriya, Bala, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, among others. She is known for her unconventional choices in film roles. She was seen with Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Recently the actor took to her Instagram to share a picture and ask Kartik Aaryan for a role in his movies.

The actor shared a picture from her movie Saand Ki Aankh. In the movie, she was seen playing the role of an aged Indian sharpshooter. The actor shared this picture and asked for a role to Kartik Aaryan in the caption. In the caption, she said that she is sending her enquiry for the casting of his film.

She also said that the picture is from her film Saand Ki Aankh and full reel is also available. She further requested Kartik Aaryan to cast her in his film. Bhumi Pednekar also mentioned in one of the hashtags that she is doing this just for fun. She also asked her fans to stay positive as the whole country is under a 21-day lockdown.

See the picture here

The actor joked about asking for a role and Kartik Aaryan too was quick enough to respond on this. He commented on the picture as, “You are too young for the character but we are still considering 👵🏻”. The actor replied with this funny comment as Bhumi Pednekar played a much older character than her age in the film with Taapsee Pannu.

