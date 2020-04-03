The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bhumi Pednekar Asks 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Co-star Kartik Aaryan To Cast Her In His Next

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a picture on her Instagram to jokingly ask Kartik Aaryan for a role in his film. Read more to know about it

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. She has proved her mettle as an actor in films like Sonchiriya, Bala, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, among others. She is known for her unconventional choices in film roles. She was seen with Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Recently the actor took to her Instagram to share a picture and ask Kartik Aaryan for a role in his movies.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar & Sonakshi Sinha’s Red Polka Dot Dresses Are All Things Bright | See Pics

The actor shared a picture from her movie Saand Ki Aankh. In the movie, she was seen playing the role of an aged Indian sharpshooter. The actor shared this picture and asked for a role to Kartik Aaryan in the caption. In the caption, she said that she is sending her enquiry for the casting of his film.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Starrer ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ Much-loved Jukebox | 'Womaniya', 'Aasma' & More

She also said that the picture is from her film Saand Ki Aankh and full reel is also available. She further requested Kartik Aaryan to cast her in his film. Bhumi Pednekar also mentioned in one of the hashtags that she is doing this just for fun. She also asked her fans to stay positive as the whole country is under a 21-day lockdown.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha & Bhumi Pednekar's Monochrome Look Might Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

See the picture here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar & Kangana Ranaut Sport Same B&W Dresses With Grace; Who Wore It Better?

The actor joked about asking for a role and Kartik Aaryan too was quick enough to respond on this. He commented on the picture as, “You are too young for the character but we are still considering 👵🏻”. The actor replied with this funny comment as Bhumi Pednekar played a much older character than her age in the film with Taapsee Pannu.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RBI
TRADING HRS IN MONEY MARKET REVISED
India
INDIA'S OLDEST COVID-19 SURVIVOR
COVID-19
TIKTOK UNDER POLICE SCANNER
Shiv Sena
SENA TAKES DIG AT PM'S APPEAL
fact check
FACT CHECK ON PM-NUMEROLOGY RUMOURS
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK