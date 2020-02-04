These Janhvi Kapoor Vacation Pictures Will Definitely Inspire You To Take A Holiday

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late actor Sridevi, is a widely popular contemporary actor who made her debut in the 2018 film Dhadak. The movie was a commercial success and got her the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. The young actor is establishing herself well in the Indian film industry. Her upcoming movies include Roohi-Afzana, Gunjan Saxena and Dostana 2. Let's check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos from her vacations, domestic as well as international. The actor has been to several places like Cannes, New York, Tokyo, among others.

This is from her time in New York. The actor can be seen enjoying herself over the fountains. The actor looks stunning in a shimmery top and shorts. Here are some more pictures from her NY vacation; and other vacations that she went on. Below are some of Janhvi Kapoor's photos from her Instagram.

