Kobe Bryant Death: Rapper Ice Cube Dropped Lakers Legend A Text Following Tragic News

Chants of “Kobe!” and “MVP” reportedly echoed in and around the Staples Center on Sunday. The news of Kobe Bryant’s sudden and shocking death cast a pall over the city of Los Angeles. NBA fans flocked to the Staples Center to mourn the death of the Lakers legend who spent the entirety of his 20-year NBA career with the Lakers. Rapper Ice Cube was one of those who joined in the chorus of sorrows after the news.

In an interview with ESPN, Ice Cube revealed that his first instinct after hearing the sudden news of Kobe Bryant’s death was to get in touch with Kobe Bryant to see if he would respond to the message. "And when I didn’t get it back, you don’t immediately start to worry because he’s Kobe and he always gets back sooner or later." Ice Cube then went on to say that he didn’t look up to too many people who were younger than him, but Kobe Bryant was one of those rare heroes he looked up to. "It’s profound but I think more about his family and I hope the city wraps their arms around the family and embrace them as much as they embraced Kobe," Ice Cube concluded.

Kobe Bryant daughter among those killed

NBA fans flocked to the home of the Lakers to mourn the tragic death of one of the greatest players to don the Purple and Gold of the Lakers. Screens outside the Staples Center flashed images of Kobe Bryant in honour of the fallen NBA legend. Fans took to placing flowers at the gates of the Staples Center as they mourned the devastating tragedy. As the 'Kobe Bryant daughter' story started to develop, there was also an outpour of grief for Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna, who was also killed in the helicopter crash.

