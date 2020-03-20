Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday Set Temperatures Soaring In Red Hot Attire, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are two stylish and elegant divas from the new generation of actors. While Janhvi Kapoor aced her debut role in Sairat's Hindi remake, Dhadak, Ananya Panday stepped into the celluloid with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year's second installment.

The starlets recently treated fans with pictures of them in envious outfits. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday shared an alluring picture of them on Instagram, where they wore similar dresses. Let's take a look at who wore it better.

Janhvi Kapoor in red bodycon dress

Here, Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in this red bodycon dress. Janhvi Kapoor's hairstyle seems to be inspired by Marlene Dietrich's looks. Sporting minimal accessories, the Dhadak actor completed the gorgeous look with winged liner and nude lips.

Ananya Panday in V-neck red outfit

In this look, Ananya Panday stunned in a deep neck red outfit. The embroidered red dress had a thigh-high slit design and strappy sleeves. For glam, Ananya Panday kept it simple with light makeup and left her wavy hair open.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming movie Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. The actor recently also shared a poster of her another upcoming movie that is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. On the other hand, Ananya Panday's latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh received a sweeping response from the audience. She will be next seen in Khaali Peeli which is directed by Maqbool Khan. The film will also feature Ishaan Khatter.

